Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.41. 1,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

