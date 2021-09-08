Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Trading Up 2.5%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 16,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 49,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

