Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 589,974 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,974 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.05% of Guidewire Software worth $98,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $764,000. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 147.9% during the second quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 130,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 77,862 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $525,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

