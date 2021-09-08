Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.78% of Credit Acceptance worth $55,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $642.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $671.12. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.