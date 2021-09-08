Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 786,290 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $198,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

