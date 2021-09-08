Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,460 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $83,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

