Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $83,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

