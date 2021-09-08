Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

