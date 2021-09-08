Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $126.93 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $126,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after acquiring an additional 353,933 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.40. 14,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

