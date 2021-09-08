Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $191.53 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.61% of Copart worth $191,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 852,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. 8,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,851. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

