Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $330.42 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 5.64% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $330,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. 1,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,681. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.