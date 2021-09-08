Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $392.79 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.41% of Franco-Nevada worth $392,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

FNV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,245. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

