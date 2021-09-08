Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $46.93 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.27% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $46,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 70.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

