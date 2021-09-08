Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $80.20 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,218,455 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 439,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

