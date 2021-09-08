Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.13% of Baxter International worth $51,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. 36,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

