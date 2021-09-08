Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.60% of Berry Global Group worth $52,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 719.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.