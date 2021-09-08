Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 786,290 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $198,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 122,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

