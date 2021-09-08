Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 8,815 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.32% of Fiserv worth $225,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

