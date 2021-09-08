Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,023 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.42% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $114,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 5,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,135. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares in the company, valued at $398,297,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 706,933 shares of company stock valued at $44,647,512. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.