Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,893.45. 19,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,729.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,439.12. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,400 shares of company stock valued at $292,637,979 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

