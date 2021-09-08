Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 12,087 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $252,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.31. 233,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,582. The stock has a market cap of $473.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

