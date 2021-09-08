Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,584 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after purchasing an additional 841,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.48. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,175. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

