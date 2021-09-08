Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,584 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,175. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

