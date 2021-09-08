Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 287 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,893.45. 19,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,729.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,439.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,400 shares of company stock worth $292,637,979 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

