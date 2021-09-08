Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 42,328 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.62% of Bank OZK worth $88,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $145,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 229.2% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 150.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

