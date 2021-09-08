Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 5,412,369 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,173,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,412,369 shares during the period. CAE makes up approximately 2.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 4.79% of CAE worth $467,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. 5,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

