Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Takes $35.74 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 274,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,735,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.70% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CYBR stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.79. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,533. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

