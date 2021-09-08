Jason Alger Sells 652 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 290,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

