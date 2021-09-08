Jason Joseph Sells 1,071 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $104,958.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $101,745.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. 568,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

