Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.