Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS VOSSY remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $5.48.
Vossloh Company Profile
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.