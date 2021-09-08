JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $1.09 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,463.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3,322.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.