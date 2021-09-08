Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.4209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.