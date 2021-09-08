JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

