JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $51,330.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,490 shares of company stock worth $376,871. 59.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of JMP Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

