John Pettigrew Acquires 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £149.92 ($195.87).

LON NG traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 930.50 ($12.16). The company had a trading volume of 4,683,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a market cap of £33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 939.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 910.06.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

