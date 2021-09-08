Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 323,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,553,418 shares.The stock last traded at $75.05 and had previously closed at $73.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.