Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $215,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

