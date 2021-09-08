Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $23.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $172.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

