Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Dempze Nancy E’s 10th Largest Position

Dempze Nancy E cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.07. 240,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,540. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

