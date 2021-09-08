Joint Ventures 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,764.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $57,420.45 and approximately $11,764.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00152271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00724265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.