Jonathan Oringer Sells 13,094 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

SSTK traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $113.73. 198,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $118.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.