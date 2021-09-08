JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $158.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $474.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

