JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 6.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $40,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,909,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 4,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $62.77.

