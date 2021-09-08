JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $787.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 787 ($10.28) and last traded at GBX 782 ($10.22), with a volume of 6080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($10.13).

JTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 683.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 655.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07).

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

