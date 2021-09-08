Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 60,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,827,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

