Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 8%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.15. 60,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,827,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,387,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

