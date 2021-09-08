Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock worth $910,812. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

