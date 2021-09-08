JUST (JST) Hits Market Cap of $173.97 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $173.97 million and $179.51 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00177231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.91 or 0.07158285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.82 or 0.99554342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00724499 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

