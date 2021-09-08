JUST Reaches Market Cap of $179.48 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $179.48 million and approximately $170.11 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.